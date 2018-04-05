9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Thermostat $183, ecobee3 Lite $144, SanDisk 200GB microSDXC $61.50, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nest’s 3rd Gen. Smart Thermostat gets discounted in all colors to $183.50 (Reg. $240)
ecobee3 Lite w/ HomeKit control hits Amazon all-time low at $144 shipped
Add 200GB of storage to your Switch & more w/ SanDisk’s microSDXC Card for $61.50 (30% off)
iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more
Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set
Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]
Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar
MORE NEW DEALS:
Apple’s previous generation 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB hits $249 shipped
- ZTE’s Spro 2 Portable Smart Projector outputs a 120-inch screen for $330 shipped ($100 off)
- YI Discovery 4K Action Camera falls to new Amazon all-time low at $45 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Save $140 on Sceptre’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports at $260 shipped, more from $200
- This highly-rated BLACK+DECKER Cordless Dustbuster is down to $30 shipped
- Leviton’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch packs Alexa-control for $30 (Reg. $50)
- Gorilla Ladders 22-ft. Aluminum Ladder down to $99 in this Home Depot sale
- This 802.3 Powerline Adapter Kit extends your wired home network for $20 shipped (Reg. $35)
- Slickwraps 35% off sitewide: Nintendo Switch skins, iPhone cases, much more
- Smartphone Accessories: TanTan Alexa-enabled Smart Plug 4-pack $35, more
- Walmart offers Joy-Con or Pro Controller w/ Switch Carrying Case from $59 ($85 value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild from $36, Dishonored DOTO $13, more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: BioShock 2, LEGO Harry Potter, more
- Tackle spring projects with Ryobi’s 15A 10-inch Miter Saw for $129 shipped (Reg. $170)
- Tommy Hilfiger knocks 30% off all tops to get you ready for spring with this promo code
- Vera Bradley has the best spring bags and accessories + 25% off your entire order
- Tillys Flash Sale: select styles of VANS, The North Face, adidas & more are 30% off
- Amazon now offering a 12-Pack of Flour Sack Linen Napkins for $16.50 Prime shipped, more
- Macy’s Furniture Blowout Sale: up to 70% off chairs, outdoor items, beds & more
- Final Fantasy IX for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $12 (Reg. $21)
- Mamoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Mickey Mouse’s Castle of Illusion platformer for Mac drops to $6 (Reg. up to $12)
- Dungeon Village RPG town-builder drops to $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5), more
- Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors
- Apple TV deals: 4th Gen. 64GB from $136, new 4K 32GB model w/ 3-mo. DirecTV Now $105
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 gets official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
Review: Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers sound great & make a statement
Backcountry’s new in-house clothing brand is ready for your next adventure [Deal]
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
- Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids
- J.Crew’s new kids line ‘CrewCuts Everyday’ features affordable & durable pieces
- The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
- Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
- Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain