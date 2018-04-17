9to5Toys Lunch Break: GoPro 4K HERO6 Black $344, Aukey Qi Wireless Charging Lamp $34, iOttie Mount $10, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Capture the action w/ GoPro’s 4K HERO6 Black Camera for $344 (Reg. $399)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Qi Wireless Charging LED Desk Lamp $34, more
iOttie Smartphone Car Mount sale at Amazon from $10 Prime shipped
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is down to $710 shipped right now (Reg. $999)
Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week
Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
APC’s $20 UPS system is perfect for power outages w/ 2 USB ports
- Best Buy has this Dell AirPrint-enabled AiO Printer on sale for $90 (Reg. up to $180)
- Today only, get the XYZprinting da Vinci Jr. 3D Printer for $200 shipped (Reg. up to $350)
- Pick up a new Arlo HD Security System from $106 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Save $70 on Anker’s portable Nebula Smart Pico Projector, now down to $280 shipped
- Logitech’s K750 Solar Keyboard in black now $38 shipped via Amazon
- Get up to 20% off gift cards from Uber, Domino’s, Cabela’s, Groupon, more
- Jos. A. Bank Super Tuesday Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide + free delivery
- Bring back USB, HDMI and more to your MacBook w/ this USB-C hub for $16.50 ($17 off)
- Make two hot beverages at once w/ Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew Coffeemaker: $60 shipped
- ASICS, New Balance, adidas and more as low as $24 during Nordstrom Rack Running Sale
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $18, BioShock Collection $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pool Break 3D Billiards, Money Pro Personal Finance, more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- The PlayStation Doom VR Bundle is now over $100 off at Monoprice: $195 shipped
- Keep your Nintendo Switch safe w/ an AmazonBasics case from $4 Prime shipped
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- Amazon celebrates World Book Day with a selection of free Kindle eBooks
- DEWALT’s Drill + Impact Kit comes with a 40-piece driving set for $165 (Reg. $230)
- Amazon’s 1-day fishing and boating sale is packed with deals from $4
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes the Cosori 10-piece Blender Kit: $49 (Reg. $70)
- Kick back and relax after getting your taxes done with these freebies, deals and more
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 25% off Prime Exclusive sleepwear for women
- Wayfair Closeout Deals up to 80% off furniture, decor, bedding, rugs and more
- Converse Spring Flash Sale has styles from $30 or less for the entire family
- DC Shoes cuts an extra 40% off sale prices for a fresh new spring look
- Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5
- Noti:Do with Reminders on iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $2)
- The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)
- Xenowerk’s top-down shooter action goes FREE for very first time on iOS (Reg. $2)
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far
- The best apparel for April showers including rain boots, water-resistant jackets, more
- Iconic games like Star Wars Battlefront II, Portal 2, more arrive on Xbox One this month
- VIZIO details 2018 4K TV lineup with new P-Series, its brightest display yet
- Ikea launches Bluetooth speakers, because they already make everything else
- LEGO debuts 8 new Solo: A Star Wars Story sets slated to hit store shelves this Friday
- AOC announces its latest 35-inch 1440p curved UltraWide monitor w/ G-SYNC
- Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- New G-Technology pro-grade SSDs deliver serious performance at a big price tag
- Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
- Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
- Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials