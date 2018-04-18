9to5Toys Lunch Break: Timbuk2 Amazon Gold Box, Nest Thermostat E $110, Pixelbook USB-C Hub $11, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-Day Timbuk2 Laptop Bag Blowout up to 25% off: backpacks & more from $48
Nest Thermostat E simplifies heating and cooling schedules for $110 (Reg. $169)
Add USB-A ports to your MacBook or Pixelbook w/ this AUKEY hub for $11 Prime shipped
Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.
Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle now down to $300 shipped (Reg. $350)
- New Nintendo 3DS XL + Super Smash Bros & Zelda Ocarina of Time: $200 ($250+ value)
- Oakley, Ray-Ban, Smith, Costa & more are up to 70% off at Steep and Cheap
- The TrackR pixel is Alexa-compatible to make sure you never lose your keys: $14.50
- DropMix Music Gaming System for iOS/Android down to $50 at Amazon (Reg. $75)
- Put these motion sensing LED lights everywhere w/ a 3-pack for $16 Prime shipped
- Teeter EP-960 Inversion Table w/ Ankle Lock Handle now $200 off: $229
- Today only, Abercrombie & Fitch has must-have styles that are $35 or less
- This 12V DC digital air compressor helps you w/ flat tires for $20 Prime shipped
- The Vantrue R3 1440p dash cam is perfect for keeping record of your drives: $70 (Reg. $110)
- G.H. Bass Factory Sale knocks 25% off sitewide: boat shoes, apparel, boots, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Streambot Mini Bluetooth Receiver $13, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Space Marshals, Demon’s Rise, JYDGE, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: HZD Complete $32, Shadow of the Colossus $24, more
- Tommy Hilfiger updates your look with 30% off all sale items: t-shirts, outerwear, more
- Keep vacation photos and videos backed up on WD’s 2TB Portable HDD for $60 shipped
- Amazon Greenworks Sale from $14: 1500 PSI Pressure Washer $58 shipped + more
- Add this HP 1080p Webcam to any computer for just $15 shipped
- Panasonic’s Cordless Body/Beard Trimmer hits Amazon low for today only at $50 + more
- ‘Baby Driver’ is this week’s $1 HD rental at Amazon and iTunes (Reg. $5)
- Dockers Friends & Family Sale: 40% off sitewide + free shipping
- Splash & play this summer in a 15-ft. by 48-inch Intex pool for $199 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Logitech K830 Illuminated Living Room Keyboard now $50 via Amazon
- Best Buy has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air for as low as $650 shipped, more
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar discounted from $2,744 w/ 2TB
- Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week
- Latest iTunes movie sale includes $1 HD rentals, comedies under $8, more from $5
- Noti:Do with Reminders on iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $2)
- The mesmerizing and unique iOS platformer OVIVO gets first price drop: $1 (Reg. $2)
- Access your Mac from your iPad with Splashtop Personal while it’s FREE (Reg. $10)
- The Trine series for Mac gets deep price drops today: 1, 2 & 3 from $2 ea. (Reg. up to $22)
- Xenowerk’s top-down shooter action goes FREE for very first time on iOS (Reg. $2)
- PDF Reader Pro Edition for iOS gets 50% price drop to $5 (Reg. $10)
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297
Moshi Car Vent Mount $24, USB-C Car Charger $32, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable $16
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories
- OWC ships new Thunderblade hard drive, dubbed the ‘fastest external drive’ available
- Great Scott! LEGO unveils new Back to the Future Marty McFly & Doc Brown BrickHeadz
- This upcoming adapter will let you use your favorite camera lens w/ an iPhone
- UE intros Live In-Ear Monitors and new invisible cable system, more
- Ayesha Curry’s new kitchen line for Walmart is stunning with prices from $7
- PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far