Amazon’s new ‘Alexa Skill Blueprints’ feature allows anyone to create custom questions & responses

Amazon is adding new personalization options to Alexa, starting first with users in the United States. The new Alexa Skill Blueprints feature makes it easy for anyone to create a range of custom responses for Alexa, ranging from jokes to instructions and much more.

As reported by The Verge, Alexa Skill Blueprints make it so a household can create custom Alexa responses that only work on their devices. This includes jokes, instructions, and more.

For instance, a family headed out of town could leave instructions for a house sitter via Alexa. The house sitter would simply ask, “Alexa, what are my tasks for Monday?” and the voice assistant would read the preset response from the home owner.

On a lighter note, Alexa Skill Blueprints can be used for jokes, stories, and much more. Amazon Alexa VP Steve Raubuchin explained in a statement that the goal of the feature is to give users more customization and control over Alexa responses, without having to build skills or having coding experience.

“You don’t need experience building skills or coding to get started, says Steve Rabuchin, Amazon Alexa VP. “My family created our own jokes skill in a matter of minutes.” A

The Alexa Skill Blueprints framework includes a variety of templates for trivia games, jokes, house guests, and short stories. The responses sync between Echo devices with the same linked Amazon account. The feature is the latest to come to Alexa devices, following other recent additions such as intercom features and a Follow-up Mode .

The feature is rolling out in the United States today. What do you think of this feature? Let us know down in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: