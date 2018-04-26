9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Storage Sale from $15, Parrot BeBop 2 Drone $250, Amazon Fire HD $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Add the Parrot BeBop 2 Drone w/ Skycontroller to your hanger for $250 shipped (50% off)

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 returns to all-time low at $100 in various colors (Reg. $150)

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB via eBay

iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more

Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range

Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi

MORE NEW DEALS:

eBay takes 15% off sitewide when you shop through its iOS or Android app

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing

OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal

Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa