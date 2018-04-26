9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Storage Sale from $15, Parrot BeBop 2 Drone $250, Amazon Fire HD $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day storage/accessory sale from $15: SanDisk microSD Card, SSDs, more
Add the Parrot BeBop 2 Drone w/ Skycontroller to your hanger for $250 shipped (50% off)
Amazon’s Fire HD 10 returns to all-time low at $100 in various colors (Reg. $150)
Best Buy’s 4-day sale delivers up to $400 off Macs, $500 off iPhone X w/ trade, TVs, more
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB via eBay
Anker’s Amazon sale includes new SoundCore headphones, USB-C/Qi chargers, more from $8
iTunes fills your library w/ new $5 4K + HD movie sale, double features for $10, more
Giveaway: Win Nintendo’s elusive SNES Classic Euro edition
Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8
Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable
Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories
Review: RadCity is a great value eBike for commuters w/ 20+ mph speeds & 45+ mile range
Quick Review: AirPods alternative that charge via USB-C and actually stay in for $28 Prime shipped
Moshi’s 6ft Integra USB-C to USB-C Charge Cable $16 & USB-C Car Charger $28 w/ code 9to5GoogleMoshi
MORE NEW DEALS:
eBay takes 15% off sitewide when you shop through its iOS or Android app
- Add this Apple Watch & iPhone charging dock to your nightstand for $15 (25% off)
- Today only, Nomad takes 20% off sitewide including its gorgeous Apple Watch bands
- Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock is a great Mac accessory for your desk: $190 (Reg. $250)
- Score the Canon PIXMA AirPrint-enabled Printer for $47 shipped (Reg. up to $70)
- TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon
- Kickstart your cord-cutting setup w/ this Roku & HDTV Antenna bundle for $110 ($40 off)
- Yamaha 7.2-Ch. 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver w/ AirPlay for $250 (Refurb. Orig. $550)
- Sperry Cutomer Appreciation Event over 85 styles are 30% off: boat shoes, sneakers, more
- NETGEAR’s AC5300 Nighthawk X8 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router falls to $185 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Add Kwikset’s HomeKit-enabled Touchscreen Smart Lock to your door for $162.50 (Reg. $220)
- The JBL Flip 3 is a perfect summer speaker, your choice of colors for $50
- Let Anker’s RoboVac Robotic Vacuum handle the cleaning for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Smartphone Accessories: Xiaomi 60W RGB LED Smart Light Bulb $20, more
- Setapp Gives You Instant Access to 60+ Top Apps for Mac: 1-Year Subscriptions now $69
- LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster
- LEGO’s new City-themed Hospital kit opens its doors, includes 12 minifigures and more
- Google Local Guides can score $5 off movie tickets with Atom, just in time for ‘Infinity War’
- Score the new Nintendo Labo Variety Kit from $47.50 shipped today (Reg. $70)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Blyss, Mordheim Warband, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds $23, Sea of Thieves $40, more
- PUR Water Filtration Faucet Mount hits Amazon all-time low at $16.50 Prime shipped
- Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kits drop to Amazon all-time low today from $52.50 shipped
- Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum drops to $190 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Kirkland’s Green Tag Clearance cuts an extra 25% off furniture, decor & more
- Grab a new Men’s Classic SlideBelt (multiple colors) for just $28.50 in today’s Gold Box
- Nautica Spring Stock-Up Sale offers an extra 40% off sitewide to refresh your wardrobe
- Abercrombie has all of its shorts marked down to $29, today only
- Men’s Wearhouse takes an extra 40% off sport coats + BOGO 50% off all shoes
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing
OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Try out Detroit Become Human’s insane visuals & player-choice gameplay for FREE on PS4
- Make a splash with the best swimsuits for your next vacation under $50
- New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
- Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
- Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use
- HumBeatz for iOS/Android magically translates vocals to MIDI instruments/drums [Video]
- Dust off your record player, a new startup is looking to bring high-definition audio to vinyl
- Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection is here with great prices, shop the new line before it sells out
- Moto Rocker delivers retro-inspired racing design to your kid’s playroom … for $1,600
- SNK looks to take on Nintendo & Sega with its own Neo Geo Classic Edition console
- Best Buy and Amazon team up to offer Fire TV Edition, an exclusive new take on smart TVs
- Our favorite unique baby and toddler accessories under $15 at Amazon
- Herman Miller unveils new Cosm task chair with fresh colors, sleek design
- Here’s everything we know about the new Xbox Live Avatar Editor from today’s leaked video
- GoPro launches a trade-in program, willing to accept any digital camera
- Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more
- Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more
- Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749
- Sega confirms MegaDrive Mini retro-remake console, slated for 2018 release
- Iconic Sega Genesis titles are making their way to Nintendo Switch this summer
- Target to begin offering same-day store-to-home delivery in select areas
- Sony announces smaller, ‘more affordable’ version of its Digital Paper e-ink tablet
- April Splurge vs. Save: Spring Shoes – over $800 in savings
- Mega Man X Collection brings the entire series to PS4, Xbox One, Switch this summer [Video]
- Airstream drops the iconic aluminum build in its new Nest travel trailer
- Nintendo joins forces with VC firm to help bolster Switch accessories