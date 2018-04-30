Samsung Galaxy S9 picks up 128GB and 256GB storage options starting May 1st

If you’re looking for the best all-around Android smartphone right now, you don’t need to look much further than Samsung’s Galaxy S9 family. The two phones are solid across the board, and today, Samsung is announcing the addition of two new storage tiers…

Rumors have been floating around the past few weeks that Samsung was planning to launch new Galaxy S9/S9+ variants with higher storage, and today the company has made that official in a blog post. The new variants include 128GB and 256GB storage tiers of both the smaller Galaxy S9, as well as the larger S9+.

Samsung points out in the post that these new tiers are being made available for users who “who want to instantly access their high-capacity files while on the go.” With all of the 4K footage, slo-mo video, and fantastic pictures the S9 family can take, it makes sense to offer the extra built-in storage, even though microSD expansion is available.

Designed for how consumers are increasingly communicating via photos and videos, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ feature state-of-the-art camera technology. With new 128GB and 256GB storage options, consumers can take and store even more 4K movies, epic Super Slow-mo videos and amazing low-light pictures. For users, more on-board storage means more ease, flexibility and convenience to manage their photo and video libraries. The new Galaxy S9 and S9+ continue to support external microSD cards of up to 400GB capacity.

These new variants will be available exclusively from Samsung’s own website with pre-orders starting on May 1st. Orders start shipping on May 18th. For the smaller Galaxy S9, the 128GB model lands at $769, with 256GB landing at $819. As for the S9+, 128Gb will run $889, while the 256GB model tops the scale at $939.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung is offering free Gear Icon X (2018) earbuds or a Gear S3 Frontier discounted to just $99 between May 1st and May 17th for any S9 purchase, including these pre-orders.

