Microsoft introduces its Google News competitor ‘Microsoft News’

Microsoft today has officially rolled out its brand new ‘Microsoft News’ apps on iOS and Android. The company boasts that this new platform is a way to “keep you informed in an easily accessible, compressive, and trustworthy way.”

On iOS and Android, the Microsoft News app comes via an update to the old MSN application. Microsoft is seemingly moving away from that branding in an effort to better compete with Apple News and Google News, though the MSN website will retain the old branding for the time being.

In a blog most, Microsoft News editor in chief Rob Bennett explains that the new mobile applications allow you to subscribe to specific topics of interest, such as finance, fitness, sports, and more. There’s also support for personalized push notifications, a dark mode, and widget support.

New personalization upgrades, including the ability to tailor interests to follow in your news feed – such as World News, Personal Finance, Fitness and many more – and to roam interests across devices and local news options for top cities

Easy to configure breaking news alerts

A new dark theme, enabling better night reading

Simplified access through seamless integration with iOS and Android widgets

Continuous reading, for a smooth content experience

The Microsoft News app comes jut a month after Google launched its AI-driven ‘Google News’ application on iOS. The two serve as direct competitors to Apple’s own Apple News app.

You can download the Microsoft News application for iOS here and for Android here. If you already had the MSN /Bing News app installed, Microsoft News is available as an update to that application.