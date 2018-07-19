Corning Gorilla Glass DX/DX+ wants to make your smartwatch tougher, easier to read

Gorilla Glass has been a staple of smartphones for a long time now, and it’s been on many smartwatches as well. This week, Corning is announcing a new version of Gorilla Glass designed specifically with smartwatches in mind.

Corning Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+ are both designed with one main goal in mind, and that’s to make your smartwatch better. That includes making it tougher, with both versions providing improved scratch resistance. The biggest advantage of using DX/DX+ on a smartwatch, though, is improving readability of the display.

Apparently, DX/DX+ both improve the display’s readability with 75% better front surface reflection compared to standard glass which, in turn, improves the contrast ratio of the display underneath by 50%. Corning even says these enhancements can improve battery life.

What sets DX and DX+ apart, though? Corning explains that Gorilla Glass DX offers the same scratch resistance as typical Gorilla Glass, like what we see on smartphones. DX+, on the other hand, has scratch resistance that approaches “that of alternative luxury cover materials.”

Currently, no products are shipping with DX or DX+, but you should probably expect your next smartwatch to likely use it.

