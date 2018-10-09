9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 10W Qi Charger $34, TP-Link Smart Plugs 25% off, APC 6-Outlet UPS $35, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s highly-rated 7.5/10W Qi fast charger gets a rare discount to $34 (Reg. $50)
Enter the smart home world for $30 w/ a 2-pack of TP-Link Smart Plugs (25% off)
APC’s 450VA 6-Outlet UPS is a must-have addition to your network at $35 (30% off)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale from $5, bundles from $20, $1 rental, more
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad is on sale from $289 in various configurations
These felt sleeves keep your MacBook safe starting at $7 Prime shipped
This Apple Watch band offers an affordable alternative for $4 Prime shipped
Anker’s popular Mars II Projector is 20% off, plus lightning cables, more from $15
Pre-order the HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack for $159 before the price increases to $299
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Review: Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker shines w/ high-quality build + stellar battery life
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save 50% on HP’s OfficeJet Pro AiO Printer, now down to $75 shipped
- Anker’s new SpaceView baby monitor sports 720p feeds, color display: $120 (Reg. $170)
- Master & Dynamic premium leather/metal headphones now $170 off today only
- Have Alexa step up your wardrobe with the Amazon Echo Look at $120 (40% off)
- Apogee Jam+ brings portable pro recording to iOS/Mac, available today at Apple stores
- Marshall unveils revamped Bluetooth speaker and headphone lineup w/ iconic styling
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB Wall Charger $8 Prime shipped, more
- Oakley & Smith sunglasses, jackets and more from $30 just in time for fall weather
- Add some flare to your home w/ this app-enabled color LED lightstrip at $12 (40% off)
- Upgrade to TP-Link’s Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at new low: $52 (25% off)
- Bring home a Fender acoustic guitar + 3-mos. of online lessons at $110 ($225 value)
- Ubiquiti releases new AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System, sets up in under 2 minutes
- Organize & upgrade your entertainment center w/ these tools for under $20
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of the Tomb Raider $42, Ni no Kuni II $20, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: abc Notes, Flight Unlimited, more
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset hits Amazon low at $73 shipped (Reg. $80+)
- The T-fal Indoor Grill automatically switches cooking cycles: $70 shipped (30% off)
- AmazonBasics vintage-style notebooks hit all-time low at under $4 Prime shipped
- Hitachi’s 170MPH Leaf Blower will make fall clean-up a breeze: $89 (Reg. $125+)
- Learn Spanish w/ a Rosetta Stone lifetime sub + $20 Amazon gift card: $180 ($320 value)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is loaded with best-selling protein powder, more from $9
- Lucky Brand has up to 50% off sitewide w/ jackets, sweaters, jeans & more from $24
- It’s time to refresh your fall style with Nixon watches from $80 at Hautelook
- Columbia jackets, shirts, pants, accessories & more now up to 50% off at Amazon
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 09, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
How to host a paint night at home & channel your inner Bob Ross
Chrissy Teigen just launched a new kitchen line at Target with prices from just $4
Microsoft’s Surface Headphones sport auto play/pause, hands-free Cortana, and more
- HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset transforms into Bluetooth headphones
- Limited run Porsche Writing Desk set to hit auction later this month
- Microsoft brings console-quality gaming to your smartphone w/ new Project xCloud service
- Nintendo patented a cell phone case that looks like a Game Boy and it has me excited
- Amazon’s New World MMO RPG gets leaked: combat, crafting, more [Video]
- Sherpa jackets and vests are all the rage this fall, here are our favorites from $55
- Focal’s high-end Elegia headphones aim to provide audiophiles with ‘pure musical bliss’
- Toylander recreates 1948 Series 1 Land Rover with miniature electric style
- Hori debuts new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories, preorder now
- Dell’s latest Alienware m15 laptop packs up to a GTX 1080, 4K screen, more in a thin & light body
- Samsung’s incredible 8K TV is now available for pre-order w/ $15,000 price tag
- AirPods may finally have some competition thanks to RHA’s TrueConnect earbuds
- Levi’s x Justin Timberlake unveil a fall collection with 20 pieces starting at $30
- New Nintendo Switch hardware is reportedly in the works for 2019
- LEGO Ideas unveils its latest crowd-funded kits: The Flintstones and a treehouse
- Grovemade’s artisan lineup of wood iPhone cases available for XS/Max and XR
- Best console game releases for October: Red Dead Redemption 2, AC Odyssey, more
- Amazon announces new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s HDR and Dolby Vision-equipped
- Kobo’s new Forma E-reader takes on Kindle Oasis with durable, waterproof design
- Freewrite Traveler arrives as a distraction-free E-ink typewriter that uploads to the cloud
- Our favorite books you should cozy up with in October: Nicholas Sparks, Kobe Bryant, more
- Caavo wants its Control Center to be the central 4K HDR smart hub of your home theater
- Tile introduces new smart trackers featuring replaceable batteries, increased range