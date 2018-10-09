9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 10W Qi Charger $34, TP-Link Smart Plugs 25% off, APC 6-Outlet UPS $35, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/10/9to5Toys-Daily-10-09-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s highly-rated 7.5/10W Qi fast charger gets a rare discount to $34 (Reg. $50)

APC’s 450VA 6-Outlet UPS is a must-have addition to your network at $35 (30% off)

These felt sleeves keep your MacBook safe starting at $7 Prime shipped

This Apple Watch band offers an affordable alternative for $4 Prime shipped

Pre-order the HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack for $159 before the price increases to $299

9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear

Review: Marshall’s Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker shines w/ high-quality build + stellar battery life

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

How to host a paint night at home & channel your inner Bob Ross

Chrissy Teigen just launched a new kitchen line at Target with prices from just $4

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones sport auto play/pause, hands-free Cortana, and more