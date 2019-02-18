9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook $220, Bose QC 35 SII Headphones $258, Kenwood Android Auto Receiver $374, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook offers USB-C, HDMI and more for $220 (Reg. $275)
Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones offer best in class ANC at $258 (Reg. $349)
Kenwood’s 7-inch In-Dash Receiver brings CarPlay + Android Auto to your ride for $374 (Reg. $450)
Nike cuts $30 off all orders of $150 or more with promo code: Dri-FIT, Free RN, more
Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale: up to $400 off MacBooks, $150 off iPad Pro, HomePod, TVs, more
Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11at Amazon
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s entire Fire Tablet lineup is on sale from $40, Kids versions start at $70
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection now $90 (Reg. up to $150)
- Pick up an iPhone 6s/Plus or 7 from $150 today at Woot(Cert. Refurb)
- Amazon’s Fire TV lineup is on sale from $30: 4K Stick $40, Cube $80, more
- The #1 best-selling NAS system at Amazon is on sale for $250 shipped (Reg. $300)
- TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV has built-in Roku, three HDMI inputs, more for $800 (Reg. $950)
- Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk 128GB iXpand Base iPhone Charger and Backup $69, more
- Amazon now offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vac at its all-time low: $112 (Reg. $160)
- Add Arlo’s Audio Doorbell to your home security setup at $60 shipped ($20 off)
- Score the best-selling TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $14 Prime shipped (Amazon low)
- Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR adds local news, more to your setup at $101 (Reg. $140)
- Get online privacy and security with VPNSecure for $30
- Xbox One X is down to just $339 today (over $160 off) + more bundles starting from $200
- Complete your game room w/ Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Cabinet at $280 (Reg. $350+, All-time low)
- Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 70% off with suits, outerwear & more from $18, today only
- Soylent offers 20% off its meal replacement drinksand accessories w/ deals starting from $3
- The industrial chic Nathan James Coffee Table will look nice from $70 (Reg. $90+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D World Atlas, System Activity Monitors, more
- The North Face’s Winter Sale discounts hundreds of items at up to 30% off from $35
- Save up to 35% on LEGOStar Wars, City, Jurassic World, Marvel, more from $11
- PUMA refreshes your kicks & workout gear with up to 70% off select styles + free shipping
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $30, Rage 2 $45, Mario Maker 2 pre-order $55, more
- Add a Cuisinart Multiclad 8-Piece Cookware Set to your kitchen for $130 (Reg. $200, today only)
- Amazon takes 20% off cold and flu essentials from $3.50 in today’s Gold Box
- Build 3 LEGO space kits w/ the Ideas Women of NASA setup at a new Amazon low of $16
- Brother’s Smartphone-enabled Label Maker returns to Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $45)
- Get the oil out of your diet w/ an Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer for $40 shipped (Reg. $70+)
- DEWALT drills, saws, accessories and more are on sale from $30 at Home Depot, today only
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 18, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gearw/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless cameraw/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299
- A $100,000+ transaction just made Super Mario Bros. the most expensive game ever sold
- LEGO debuts four new dinosaur-packed Jurassic World kits ahead of New York Toy Fair
- McIntosh’s new Wireless Loudspeaker System wields 650W, AirPlay 2, and Alexa compatibility
- Anthropologie x Joanna Gaines create a spring-ready collection from $38
- LEGO debuts new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets w/ iPhone companion app
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is now a full-on sequel and it looks amazing, here’s the debut trailer
- Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more
- Super Impulse’s upcoming Micro Arcades are the size of a mere credit card
- Walmart’s new modern home linerefreshes your space with furniture, decor & more from $20
- Eight Sleep’s The Pod circulates waterthrough your bed to maintain just the right temperature
- The next Nintendo Direct event is today, here’s everything you need to know
- Amazon debuts a more accessible way to publish custom Alexa Skills, no coding required
- Macally launches ergonomic mice to upgrade your workstation on a budget from $30
- Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more
- Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camerafeatures a stunning black and gold exterior
- Nomad unveils new Titanium Bandfor Apple Watch in two finishes
- GTA Online cheater to pay $150,000 in damagesto Rockstar parent company Take-Two
- Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator arrives with USB-C and smaller footprint