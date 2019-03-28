9to5Toys Lunch Break: Motorola Moto X4 $130, Anker Truly Wireless Earbuds $70, WD Hard Drives from $70, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-28-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score the Prime Exclusive Motorola Moto X4 Smartphone for $130 (All-time low, 35% off)

Need more storage? B&H has you covered w/ a big WD hard drive sale starting at $70

Apple’s newest iPad Pro goes on sale in both sizes before today’s event, save up to $199

Take 30% off Nomad’s Lightning Battery Cable with our exclusive code, now $35

Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple iMacs and Mac mini

Amazon has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air under $1,000 shipped ($200 off)

Apple Watch Series 3 sees discounts in various styles from $199 shipped

Add this rustic leather Apple Watch band to your collection for $7 (50% off), more

Put an official Apple leather folio case on your iPhone X from $44.50 via Amazon

Apple’s OG AirPods are on sale from $130 (Orig. $159)

Pick up an iPhone 6s with prepaid service for $150, or a used iPhone SE at $115

Nectar Mattress Review: I didn’t need the 365 day trial to know it’s that good [Video]

HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]

Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

MORE NEW DEALS:

Logitech’s MX900 Keyboard & MX Master Mouse combo at $136 (24% off), more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required

Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more