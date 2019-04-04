9to5Toys Lunch Break: DJI Mavic Pro Alpine $220 off, NETGEAR Orbi Mesh System $220, Timbuk2 Messenger Bag $50, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY'S CAN'T MISS DEALS:
DJI Mavic Pro Alpine Edition includes $200 worth of accessories for $779 (Reg. $1,000)
NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh System blankets your home in 2.2Gbps Wi-Fi: $220 (Refurb, Orig. $350)
Timbuk2’s Classic Messenger Bag is down to its lowest price in months at $50 shipped (Save $20)
These Anker deals are no April Fools’ prank, score top-rated smartphone accessories from $8
iOttie car mounts dock your iPhone or Android, now 20% off various styles + Qi chargers
Apple HomePod drops even further following today’s official discount, deals from $249 shipped
Apple Watch Series 2 sees 1-day sale to $150 in various colors (Refurb, Orig. $369+)
Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $480 off, cellular models included
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models
Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $20 bundle sale, $1 HD rentals, Disney films, more
Save 20% sitewide at Twelve South: Rare deals on Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories
DirecTV Now offers a FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for 4-months of service
MSI GS75 Stealth Unboxing and First Impressions: Small gaming laptop with tons of power [Video]
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice USB-C 45W Charging Bundle $11 shipped, more
- Gnarbox’s 128GB Portable Photo Editor drops to new Amazon low at $239 (Reg. $300)
- Target REDcard members can double their discount sitewide to 10% w/ this promo code
- Kindle for Kids Bundle drops to new Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped (Reg. $100), more
- Elgato Stream Deck Controller delivers 15 customizable keys for $120 (Reg. $150)
- Free up some desktop space w/ these adjustable speaker stands for $40 (Reg. $70+)
- AeroGarden Harvest lets you grow herbs and more year round, on sale from $70 (Reg. $110+)
- HEX X Rory Kramer Cinema Backpack is built for the traveling videographer
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Divinity Original Sin 2 $30, Jotun Valhalla Edition $5, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Focus Keeper Pro, Tiny Month – Easy Calendar, more
- Metroid Prime Trilogy & Zelda: A Link to the Past to receive Switch ports, apparently
- Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB Console is down to $350 shipped today (up to $150 off), more
- Get the complete Corel Mac App Bundle ft. Painter Essentials and Toast for $34 (Orig. $310)
- Fender’s All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar w/ ’60s-style Rosette now $400 off (Today only)
- Pop Chart’s art prints/infographics are now 25% off: Seinfeld, beer, coffee, the Beatles, more
- Get up to 33% off basketball hoops, official game balls & more from $13 at Amazon today
- Conduct over 50 experiments w/ The Magic School Bus Chemistry Lab for $19 (Reg. $35)
- A top-rated 22-foot Gorilla Ladder is just a click away at $99 shipped (Reg. $180)
- Amazon offers up to 30% off Easter basket stuffers for kids: craft sets, games, more
- PUMA cuts an extra 30% off select spring styles with deals from just $7 shipped
- Macy’s Men’s Clearance Shoe Sale offers up to 70% off Cole Haan, UGG, Ralph Lauren & more
- Levi’s Spring Savings offer up to 50% off all sale items + 30% off orders of $100 or more
- Crate & Barrel’s Spring Event takes up to 60% off breakfast essentials, furniture, decor & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO Spike Prime is the company’s latest STEAM offering, teaches builders to code in Scratch
Borderlands 3 release date unveiled alongside pre-order bonuses and a brand new trailer
Amazon’s beauty best-sellers list updates your routine with hundreds of products to try
- Punch-Out!!, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, more come to Nintendo Switch Online
- PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ wired controller delivers in-game chat for Switch
- House of Marley announces Exodus over-ear Bluetooth wooden headphones
- Amazon expected to drop Whole Foods prices by 20% Wednesday + more w/ Prime
- Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection looks like Anthropolige with prices from $2
- TP-Link aims to bring mesh to the masses w/ a new, budget-friendly Deco Wi-Fi System
- Best microphone isolation shields to make your vocal recordings stand out from the pack
- Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more
- Dolby Bluetooth adapter spotted in recent FCC filing, possible surround sound private listening
- UBTECH debuts new iPhone-enabled Iron Man MK50 Robot ahead of Endgame’s release
- LEGO officially announces five new Avengers: Endgame kits, now available for purchase
- HDHomeRun sunsets its Premium TV streaming service, here are the best alternatives
- Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
- Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
- Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- The new Garmin backup camera installs in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
- Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions