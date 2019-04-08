Google Home Hub is nearly 50% off along with deals on Nest thermostats and Assistant-controlled light switches

Today’s best deals over at 9to5Toys include Google Home Hub at nearly 50% off, Nest’s 3rd generation smart thermostat, and a three-pack of TP-Link smart switches. Head below for all of today’s best offers in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Hub sees 50% discount

While we’ve seen our fair share of Google Home Hub deals in 2019, few have been as notable as today’s price drop. Currently you can grab Google’s in-house smart home hub for $76. That’s down from the usual $150 price tag and one of the best offers that we’ve tracked to date. Google Home Hub delivers access to Google Assistant, YouTube videos, news and plenty of other services. In our hands-on review, we called it “a great addition to any room.”

Take control of your energy costs with a Nest Smart Thermostat

The 3rd generation Nest Smart Thermostat is seeing a discount to $172.50 today as a part of Rakuten’s larger sitewide sale. Originally $249 but going for around $225 at most retailers, you’re saving upwards of 20% on average today. Over time, a Nest thermostat will help you develop a schedule that maximizes savings, making this deal all the more valuable. Check out the full details right here.

Jump into the world of Assistant-controlled light switches

Today at Amazon you can grab a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switches for under $100. That takes nearly 20% off the regular going rate and brings prices down to historic all-time lows. While there is a lot to love about smart light switches, TP-Link’s switch stands out for their lack of a required hub and Assistant compatibility.

This week you can win a custom 8-bit Nintendo Switch from Colorware valued at $599.

