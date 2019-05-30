The Xiaomi 4K-ready Mi Box S, Assistant-enabled light switches, and LG UltraWide monitors are in today’s best deals. Head below for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Add the Xiaomi 4K-ready Mi Box S to your TV for $50

Walmart is offering the Xiaomi Mi Box S + $10 VUDU Credit for $50. Normally fetching around $60, today’s bundle is $10 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Having used Android TV in the past, I’ve been rather impressed with what it can pull off. Unlike tvOS, Android TV lets you play Plex with picture-in-picture mode, bringing multitasking to your TV experience. We reviewed Mi Box S and called it “the best Android TV box for most people”.

Assistant-enabled lighting can be yours for $19

Amazon has Assistant-enabled light switches on sale for $19, which is over 33% off the regular going rate. This dimmer switch is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for simple voice control. Plus, through the built-in app, you’ll be able to easily raise or lower the brightness of any room.

Boost productivity with a new LG UltraWide monitor

LG’s 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync Monitor is marked down to $220 at Best Buy. It typically sells for around $350 with today’s deal marking a return to an all-time low price. LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Display features a 1080p 75Hz panel and gives you plenty of screen real estate. The wide form-factor is perfect for having two full-screen windows open side-by-side and to help improve your productivity. Two HDMI inputs round out this monitor’s list of notable features.

