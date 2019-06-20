Today’s Logitech Gold Box at Amazon highlights the best deals, along with a SanDisk 200GB microSD card, and the latest Apple AirPods at a new all-time low. Hit the jump for more in today’s episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box delivers deals on Mac accessories

Amazon is back today with one of its most popular Gold Box promotions, with deals from $15 and up to 40% off Logitech accessories. Notable offers include MX Sound 2.0 at $60, which is 25% off and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. You’ll also find savings on gaming mice, keyboards, and much more in this promotion. Check out the entire sale right here.

Add 200GB of SanDisk storage to your Android device

Newegg offers the SanDisk 200GB microSD card for $26.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $35 price tag. Perfect for Android smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and GoPro cameras, this is a great price to add significant storage to your mobile setup. Delivers transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Plus it’s “shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof.”

Latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale

Amazon has the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $180. That’s a $19 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. Apple’s latest AirPods feature upgraded internals and the new wireless charging case, which allows you to power up your earbuds on most Qi chargers. Of course, you’ll have all the usual Hey Siri and touch controls that you’re used to. Learn more in our hands-on review.

