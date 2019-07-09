Fossil Gen 4 Sport Wear OS Smartwatch is $199, SanDisk USB-C storage sale, and save on Arlo Pro 2 security cameras. All that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil Gen 4 Sport Wear OS Smartwatch gets $76 discount

Amazon offers the Fossil Gen 4 Sport Wear OS Smartwatch for $199. Normally selling for $275, today’s offer saves you 28% and brings the price down to match the second-lowest all-time offer. This 43 mm smartwatch features heart-rate tracking, GPS monitoring, and more all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Fossil watches are currently among 9to5Google’s top picks.

Upgrade your flash drive to USB-C with SanDisk’s 64GB model

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C Flash Drive for $15. Regularly around $20, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Notable features include USB-C connectivity, so you can use it with all of the latest Macs, plus transfer speeds up to 150MB/s. It has a thin design and won’t take up too much space in your bag, either.

Score Arlo’s Pro 2 Two-Camera System at a new all-time low

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System for $271. Normally selling for $330 as of late, that’s good for a nearly $60 discount, is $27 under our previous mention, and is a new all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for $400 at Best Buy. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. And given that it’s expandable, you can bring several additional cameras into the mix down the road.

