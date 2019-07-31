First announced in early January at CES 2019, Dish is now rolling out Google Assistant to its Hopper line of receivers. The software update starts today, while the satellite television provider is also releasing an Assistant-branded voice remote.

Google Assistant on Dish Hopper receivers provide an experience similar to other set-top boxes. Added capabilities include controlling the TV experience: Change the channel to ESPN, Show me comedies, or On Demand. “Verbal and visual responses are seamlessly integrated,” with Dish relying on cloud-rendering technology from TVersity.

Customers can use the DISH voice remote to ask the Assistant questions related to what they’re watching, as well as receive weather updates, find nearby restaurants, view photos on the screen, control smart home devices and more.

This free Google Assistant Dish software update is available for broadband-connected Hopper (all generations), Joey (all models), or Wally. Any existing Dish voice remote works, but a new Assistant-branded model features Google’s colorful microphone icon in the top-right corner of the D-pad.

Otherwise, it’s an identical experience, with the Assistant logo also at the bottom of the device. The satellite provider is offering a free remote to some customers.

New customers and existing DISH customers without a voice remote can visit mydish.com/voice-remote to check their eligibility for a free Google-branded voice remote.

