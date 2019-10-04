This weekend’s best deals are the Fossil Gen 3 Explorist, Motorola’s Moto G6 smartphone, and the Nest Secure Alarm bundle. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil Gen 3 Explorist is $159

Amazon offers the Fossil Men’s Gen 3 Explorist Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Silver and Brown for $159. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $250, with today’s deal being a match of the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon. This model just recently dropped to $179 at Fossil. Notable features include heart-rate tracking, built-in GPS, and smartphone notifications. With a water-resistant design, you’ll be able to track a variety of fitness activities and more. Best of all? 24-hour battery life has you covered all day.

Motorola’s Moto G6 Smartphone drops to Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G6 64 GB Android Smartphone for $161. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $39 under the previous price drop, and a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor, Motorola’s handset features a 5.7-inch HD+ screen, fingerprint sensor, and a water-repellent nano-coating. On the back there’s a 12 and 5 MP dual camera array, which lets you snap Instagram-worthy pictures with ease.

Save up to $150 on Nest Secure Alarm at $249, more

B&H currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249. Typically selling for $399, that’s good for a $150 discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and one of the best we’ve seen all year. Expand your Assistant-enabled smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. Included is the base station alongside two entry sensors as well as two Nest Tags for arming and disarming the system with ease. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers. Shop more Nest deals right here.

