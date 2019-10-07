Google Pixel 3 deals start at $349 while Google Home Mini is down to $24. You can also save big on HP’s high-end 15-inch Chromebook. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3 deals abound today

Amazon and B&H are currently offering Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL from $349. You’d typically pay at least $400 or more. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64 GB worth of internal storage and a 12 MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. It also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 3 is also getting a limited-time deal at $400. That’s down from the usual $500 price tag and one of the best offers we’ve seen this year.

Google Home Mini is on sale from $24

DailySteals via Rakuten offers Google Home Mini for $24. There’s also a two-pack for $46 or three-pack available at $64. You’d typically pay $49 for this speaker at other retailers. This is a match of our previous mention. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google… ” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more.

HP’s top-end 15-inch Chromebook offers a 1080p display

Amazon offers the HP 15-inch Chromebook 2.3 GHz/4 GB/64 GB for $369. For comparison’s sake, it typically goes for $450 with today’s deal being a match of the Amazon all-time low. This high-end Chromebook sports a 15-inch 1080p display with plenty of room to handle daily tasks, browse the web, and more. Notable features include a 2.3 GHz Intel processor, 4 GB worth of RAM, and a built-in 64 GB hard drive. HP promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you should be good throughout the day. It includes a one-year warranty.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Suaoki S200 Power Station Review: Unique design packed with features [Video]

Innogear Heavy Duty Mic Stand: Can this Amazon best-seller hold up? [Video]

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled-down classic [Video]