Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box, LG G8 ThinQ is $500, and the UE BLAST portable speaker is down to $65. Hit the jump for all that and more.

A new Anker Gold Box starts at $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its highly rated charging gear. With prices starting from just over $13, today is a great opportunity to refresh some of your charging/power accessories. We are seeing solid deals on USB-C and Lightning cables, wireless charging solutions, power banks, and even a surge protector. Check out all of our top picks from today’s Anker Gold Box sale right here.

LG G8 ThinQ offers 128 GB of storage for $500

Amazon offers the LG G8 ThinQ 128 GB Unlocked Android Smartphone in Platinum for $500. As a comparison, it typically goes for $800 or more at various other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention, and just the second time we’ve seen it below $500. The LG G8 ThinQ is packed with notable specs, including a dual 16 and 12 MP camera system with up to 8x zoom. The 6.1-inch QHD+ display is backed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB worth of internal storage. Ships with the latest Pie Android OS along with everything needed to get started with your new smartphone. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Alexa is built into Ultimate Ears’ $65 BLAST Portable Speaker

Dell offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker in Graphite for $65. Usually selling for around $105 these days at retailers like Amazon, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, you’ll still pay the inflated list price of $179 at B&H or direct from UE. This portable speaker has many of the features that come standard on Ultimate Ears’ releases. You’ll find IP67 water-resistance, an internal 360-degree speaker array, 12-hour battery life, and much more. BLAST stands out from the lineup by adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as built-in Alexa.

