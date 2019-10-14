Monday’s best deals include a new Anker sale at Amazon from $14, plus markdowns on HP Chromebook 14, and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier at its best price yet. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s latest Anker sale starts at $14

Amazon has a number of deals in its new Anker sale starting at $14. This includes the Roav Viva 2-port USB Charger for $20. Amazon typically charges around $35 for this model. This all-in-one car charger offers built-in Alexa features, including the ability to call up navigation, control your smart home accessories, and message using various services. Two USB ports enable easy power-ups of your devices with 2.4A charging speeds. A great way to upgrade an older vehicle which might lack built-in USB ports. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Enjoy all-day battery life on the HP Chromebook 14

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB in three different styles for $230. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Powered by an AMD dual-core processor, HP’s Chromebook features a 14-inch touchscreen display alongside 32GB of storage space. Notably, you’ll also find a USB-C port as well as additional I/O like a microSD card slot, USB 2.0 input, and more. Plus, with over nine hours of battery life, all-day use arrives with the HP 14 Chromebook as well.

Save $100 on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $199. Having just dropped from $299, a going rate you’ll still find reflected at other retailers, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and is $1 under our previous mention. This price cut comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of the best deals we’ve seen all year. Samsung Gear S3 rocks a 46mm circular touchscreen and features a three-day battery life. Plus, it can relay notifications from your smartphone, track a variety of fitness-related stats, and more. Don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Edifier TWS5 wireless earbuds are feature-packed for $80 [Video]

Suaoki S200 Power Station Review: Unique design packed with features [Video]

Innogear Heavy Duty Mic Stand: Can this Amazon best-seller hold up? [Video]