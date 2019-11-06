Nest Hub Max bundles highlight today’s best deals, alongside Lenovo tablets, and Motorola Android smartphones. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nest Hub Max bundles from $239

BuyDig is currently offering a selection of Google/Nest Hub Max bundles with various other Google/Nest products from $239. Our favorite pick would be the Nest Hub Max with Google Home for $239 in both Chalk and Charcoal. Separately, the Nest Hub Max is $229 and Google Home is an additional $99, bringing your total savings here to nearly $90. The Nest Hub Max brings the features of the original Nest Hub to life in an all-new way with a larger design, built-in camera, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for even more bundles.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Android tablet converts into an Alexa display

Amazon offers the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 32GB Android Tablet with Alexa Dock for $179. Normally selling for $250, just like you’ll find at Best Buy, that saves you over 28%, comes within cents of our previous mention, and is the third-best offer we’ve seen all-time. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 32GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, its display is surrounded by dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers for rocking out to your favorite tunes.

Save up to $350 on Moto Z3 Play smartphones

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Android Smartphone bundled with a three-month SIM card kit and case for $230. Usually selling for $500, when you throw in the service plan value and accessory, you’re looking at an overall $580 value and a 60% savings. Today’s offer is $30 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. Those who can live with less storage can grab the 32GB model for $150.

Featuring a six-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition.

