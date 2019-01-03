C by GE adds color light bulbs and other products to its ‘Made for Google’ lineup

Last year, GE Lighting debuted a set of smart light bulbs as part of the Made for Google program. These bulbs don’t require an extra hub and connect using Google Home products. Now, GE is adding new color bulbs and more to its Made for Google lineup at CES 2019.

As noted by Engadget, these new color bulbs can hit the full RGB spectrum with millions of options including tunable whites. The originals, on the other hand, only offered warm white with power controls and scheduling. Like the previous bulbs, these can still connect without an extra hub.

C by GE is also adding a new light strip, smart switches, and even a motion sensor to its lineup. These products all work with Google Assistant too and with a Home device, they won’t require an extra hub to be set up. Alternatively, you can also use these new products with Amazon Alexa and Apple’s HomeKit.

Pricing starts at $25 for the smart plug. For lights, you’ll see prices ranging between $40 and $75 (via TechCrunch). More on these new products will be revealed next week at CES 2019, and we’ll check them out in person at the event.

