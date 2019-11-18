Monday’s best deals include Anker’s early Black Friday sale, up to $300 off Samsung Frame 4K TVs, and Black Friday pricing on ecobee thermostats. All that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Anker starts Black Friday early

Anker has kicked off its annual Black Friday sale early at Amazon, offering a number of notable discounts and new all-time lows. Headlining is eufy’s Security 2K Video Doorbell for $108. Regularly $160, today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention and right at the Amazon all-time low price.

The Eufy Video Doorbell delivers 2K high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. Shop the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on cables, accessories, and more.

Take up to $300 off Samsung’s 2019 Frame UHDTV lineup

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV (2019 edition) for $1,098. Typically selling for closer to $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount and matches our previous mention from October for the Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also the expected Black Friday price.

The Frame stands out from other TVs on the market thanks to its unique design that more naturally blends into your home. Gone is the usual black plastic casing, and instead you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Other highlights include smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports.

Black Friday pricing live for ecobee

Black Friday pricing on ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat with Voice Control is now live at Amazon for $199. Today’s deal is a $50 price break from the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time low price. We’ve only seen it this low once before, back on Prime Day 2019.

ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our hands-on review, where we called it “a very compelling option for many households.”

