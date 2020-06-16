Deals: Latest Powerbeats $119, Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch $99, and ASUS USB-C Chromebooks $159, more

Tuesday’s best deals include the latest Powerbeats at $119, plus deals on Fossil smartwatches, and ASUS Chromebooks. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Powerbeats wireless earbuds

Verizon Wireless offers the new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $119. Typically $150, today’s deal matches our previous mention and beats the new Amazon all-time low by $11. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package.

Fossil Hybrid Smartwatches at $99

Amazon is offering the Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $99. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile smartwatch works with both iPhone and Android smartphones, ensuring you can switch things up whenever the next-best device comes out. Since it sports a hybrid design, wearers stand to benefit from 12-month battery life. Despite this, activity and sleep are still tracked, delivering quite a bit of utility without sacrificing style.

ASUS Chromebook with USB-C $159

Best Buy currently offers the ASUS 11.6-inch CX22NA Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/16GB for $159. Typically selling for $189, today’s offer is good for a $30 price cut, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Ideal for web browsing, pulling up Netflix, and more, this ASUS Chromebook comes equipped with an 11.6-inch screen and lightweight build at just 2.2 pounds. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard solid-state storage, which is boosted by a microSD card slot. ASUS includes two USB-C ports alongside USB-A and a headphone jack as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Tribit StormBox Micro Review: Big sound in a small, portable package [Video]

Hands-on with the Glorious GMMK Compact: Affordable custom keyboards [Video]

PowerA Fusion Pro Review: Customize your Xbox One controller for $80 [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: