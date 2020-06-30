Deals: SanDisk storage from $16, Samsung Galaxy Active2 $249, more

SanDisk storage deals from $16 highlight today’s best deals, plus Samsung fitness trackers are on sale, and you can save on the Moto G7 Power. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk and Western Digital storage sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Western Digital and SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C Portable SSD for $136. Regularly $175 or so, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen this year and bested only by a November 2019 mention.

SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs feature transfer speeds up to 550 MB/s, 128-bit encryption, and a water-resistant design. It’s completely bus-powered, so you won’t need an extra power cable or wall outlet.

Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 to your wrist

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 44mm for $249 in black. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer saves you $51, comes within $19 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. If you’re already rocking an Android smartphone, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings that experience to your wrist with a circular 44mm display and 5-day battery life. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities.

Snag the Moto G7 Power for $132

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $132. Saving you $118 from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer is $48 under our previous mention and now down to a new all-time low.

Whether you’re looking to hold yourself over until the next flagship handset release or pick up a smartphone for the kids, Motorola’s G7 Power is a solid option. It comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, up to 3-days of battery life, and a water-repellent design with built-in face unlock technology. Around back there’s a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, as well as expandable microSD card storage which adds some future-proofing into the package.

