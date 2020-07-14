Deals: TicWatch Pro hits all-time low, two Google Home Minis $35, Motorola smartphones, more

Today’s best deals include TicWatch Pro Smartwatches at new all-time lows, plus two Google Home Minis are $35, and you can save on various Motorola Android devices. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

TicWatch Pro Smartwatches hit Amazon all-time lows

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MobvoiUS via Amazon is offering its various TicWatch Smartwatches from $200. Our top pick is the TicWatch Pro 2020 Fitness at $208. Regularly $260, today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked at Amazon and lowest we can find by $45. This model offers everything you’d want in a Wear OS fitness tracker with compatibility for iOS and Android devices. Heart rate monitoring and GPS functionality headline the list here, along with up to 30 days of battery life and sleep tracking.

Score two Google Home Minis from $35

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $40. Those with a Prime membership can knock the price down to $35. As a comparison, there’s at least $70 worth of value here, but Best Buy is currently charging $30 per unit. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more.

Various Motorola Android devices on sale

Motorola is currently offering its One Hyper 128GB Android Smartphone for $300. Down from its usual $400 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and comes within $30 of the all-time low. Featuring a 6.5-inch display, Motorola’s One Hyper smartphone touts a 64MP ultra-high resolution sensor and laser autofocus technology for capturing high-quality photos. Unique to this handset is a pop-up 32MP front-facing selfie camera. Plus, 45W Hyper Charging offers “hours of power” in only a few minutes of being plugged in.

