Cloud streaming particularly excels on devices that would otherwise never get access to AAA titles. To emphasize that today, Google announced that it’s giving most Chromebook owners a three-month Stadia Pro trial.

Stadia Pro is a $9.99 monthly subscription that lets you play new games at the start of — and increasingly half-way through — each month. You retain access to previously claimed games as long as you’re a member.

As of today, there’s a catalog of 19 games and four more are coming tomorrow at midnight:

GRID, GYLT, Destiny 2: The Collection, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, Get Packed, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, The Turing Test, Superhot, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, West of Loathing, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War

You also get discounts when purchasing titles outright, as well as 4K (up from 1080p) streaming, HDR, and 5.1 surround.

The offer is available in the United States (excluding Guam, Hawaii and U.S. Virgin Islands), Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The code must be redeemed by January 14, 2021. It is also available for existing Stadia Pro subscribers, including those that signed-up via Founder’s Edition.

https://www.google.com/chromebook/perks/?id=stadia.pro.2020

Chromebooks launched after June 2017 are eligible for this Stadia Pro trial. To accept the offer:

Activate your Google Play-enabled Chromebook and select the offer from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site at www.google.com/chromebook/perks to receive a promo code Go to stadia.com/setup, if prompted, select ‘Yes’ to ‘Do you have a Pro Pass?’ and follow the instructions to redeem your code during the account creation process. If you have an existing Stadia account and are eligible for the promotion, you can redeem your code on the settings page under “Redeem code”.

