Motorola razr 5G is $995 in today’s best deals, Sony headphones from $58, more

Save big on Android smartphones at Amazon in today’s best deals, plus Sony headphones are heavily discounted, and Amazon marks down nearly all of its first-party accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $405 on Motorola razr 5G, more

Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Android smartphones and more from Motorola, Samsung, and LG starting at $20. Our top pick is the Motorola razr 5G at $995. Down from its $1,399 going rate, today’s offer saves you $405, beats our previous discount by $205, and marks a new all-time low.

Motorola’s second-generation razr folding phone still delivers a nostalgic design but with the addition of 5G alongside its 6.2-inch OLED display and 48MP camera. There’s 256GB of internal storage and a Snapdragon 765G to power the experience.

Sony headphones discounted heavily

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Sony headphones and speakers starting at $58. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones at $278. Down from the usual $350 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback and a new audio chip that steps up the sound negation compared to the previous-generation. Multi-device connectivity, a USB-C port, and wearing detection round out the notable features.

Amazon discounts entire Alexa lineup

Amazon is celebrating Alexa’s birthday with a wide-ranging sale featuring deals on just about every smart home product they offer. If you missed out on Prime Day, and don’t want to wait for Black Friday, now is a great time to save. Headlining is the new Fire TV Stick Lite at $18, which is the first discount we’ve tracked to date. The latest version of Amazon’s popular streamer delivers all of your favorite content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and more all in a slimmed-down design. There’s even Alexa integration in the remote, so you can control all your favorite devices at once.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night vision with sharper image [Video]

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: