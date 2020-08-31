Last year, the Lenovo Smart Clock was a great way to put the Google Assistant onto your bedside table. Today, Lenovo is unveiling the even more affordable Smart Clock Essential, with simple LEDs instead of a display.

While many companies worked to make bigger and seemingly more useful smart displays for the kitchen, Lenovo went the opposite direction with the original Smart Clock the size of which could easily be described as “cute.”

This year, Lenovo is stripping back even further with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. It offers the traditional digital clock experience with LED numbers and the smarts of an internet-connected device and the Google Assistant. For example, the time will always be correct, and you can set alarms and timers or play music with the Google Assistant. Below the time, you can also see the current weather and temperature.

Up top, you have a handful of simple buttons for the volume, play/pause, and an alarm button. Around back, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features a handy nightlight, a mute switch for the microphone, and a USB port, perfect for charging your phone without taking up another outlet.

The Smart Clock Essential seems like a great choice for those in your life who may not be as tech-savvy. Rather than offering the full, in-depth experience of a Google Assistant smart display, folks can simply recognize it as a clock that also responds to “Hey Google.”

You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential later this year, in time for the holiday season, for $49.

