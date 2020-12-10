Deals: Pixel 4a 5G drops to $460, Honeywell Assistant Thermostat $140, more

Today’s best deals include Google Pixel 4a 5G, Honeywell smart thermostats, and Motorola’s holiday sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4a 5G sees first Amazon discount

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $460. Usually fetching $499, today’s offer is the first cash discount we’ve seen on the unlocked 5G version of Google’s latest budget smartphone and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor.

Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat packs Alexa and Assistant

Amazon offers the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat for $140. This price drops from the usual $200 going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $20. As one of Honeywell’s newest smart thermostats, this model sports a sleek all-white design with a color display front and center. Notable specs include compatibility with Alexa and Assistant systems, automatic scheduling, and more. Honeywell includes one smart sensor with purchase, as well, making it easier to ensure balanced temperatures throughout your home.

Motorola’s holiday sale takes up to 33% off

Motorola is kicking off a holiday smartphone sale today on its selection of unlocked Android headsets headlined by the One Fusion+ 128GB at $300. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve tracked since debuting earlier this fall. As one of Motorola’s latest smartphones, the One Fusion+ delivers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 730 and 128GB of storage. Alongside a dedicated Google Assistant button and rear fingerprint sensor, there’s a popup 16MP selfie camera that’s joined by a quad-camera 64MP setup around back.

