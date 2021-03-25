All of the best deals today are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ handsets from $450 as well as all of the offers in this one-day Android smartphone sale at Woot from $180. Not to mention, AUKEY ANC true wireless earbuds for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ from $450

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $520. Down from the original $1,100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks one of the best prices to date.

Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then check out this Galaxy Note 10 offer at $450.

Woot one-day Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale

Woot is discounting a variety of certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Android smartphones starting at $180. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10e for $320. Down from the original $750 price tag, it has more recently been fetching $600, with today’s offer saving you as much as 57% and marking the best to date on the handset.

Perfect for if you’re looking to score a handset for your kid or an older family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, Samsung Galaxy S10e arrives with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s backed by 128GB of storage. With PowerShare Wireless Charging features, this smartphone is still receiving updates, too.

Amazon has AUKEY wireless earbuds with ANC at $30

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of its true wireless earbuds. One standout here is the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelation for $30. Regularly $60, today’s offer is a sizable 50% price drop, among the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find.

Alongside the active noise cancellation for distraction-free listening, you’re looking at up to 35 hours of wireless playback via the charging case while USB-C charging refreshes the case completely in 120 minutes. On-board microphones for taking calls are complemented by IPX5 water-resistance, making them a great option for workouts and more.

