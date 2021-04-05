All of today’s best deals kick off with an all-time low on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at $200 off, Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones at $188, and Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor for $196. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,000. Down from its $1,200 going rate, you’re saving $200 with today’s offer amounting to only the third notable price cut and matching the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones hit $188

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones from $188. Regularly $350 from Apple, today’s offer is up to $160 in savings and the lowest price we can find.

Alongside the Apple W1 chip for “Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity” and battery efficiency, this set contains “Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling” to actively block out external noise as well as a “real-time audio calibration” and up to 22 hours of battery life per charge (40 hours without Pure ANC engaged). From there, a one-minute Fast Fuel charge provides three hours of playback alongside soft over-ear cushions, Siri access, and more.

Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor down to $196

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 27-inch 1080p M7 Smart Monitor for $196. Down from the usual $230 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $34 discount, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best discount to date.

Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 1080p panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including integrated AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day.

