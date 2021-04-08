All of today’s best deals kick off with official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases from $44. Plus, you’ll be able to save on TCL’s 10 Pro Android smartphone at $315 and highly rated Tribit Bluetooth speakers from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases from $44

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case with S-Pen for $79. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, saves you $11, and outfits your Galaxy S21 Ultra at a new low.

Samsung’s official S-view Flip Case delivers a folio-style design with integrated transparent cutout on the front for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Snapping onto the back of your device, it also features an integrated slot to store the included S-Pen as well as an antimicrobial coating for some extra protection. Shop other styles from $44 right here.

TCL’s 10 Pro Android smartphone dropped to $315

Amazon is now offering the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $315. Regularly $450, this is $135 off the going rate, $45 below our previous mention, and among the lowest we have ever tracked. Centered around a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, it has 128GB of internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. That’s on top of the quad rear camera array and dual LED flash as well as a 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

Save on Tribit Bluetooth speakers from $16

Tribit via Amazon is offering up to 38% off a selection of its Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more. One standout here is the Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker for $20. Listed as regularly $30 at Amazon, we have seen it in the $26 range as of late with today’s offer being a 2021 low.

Tribit makes some great little Bluetooth speakers that carry great ratings and are among the best budget-friendly options out there. Alongside Bluetooth 5.0 with a 100-foot range, this model sports a “completely waterproof” IPX7 rating so you can take it anywhere your spring/summer adventures might take you. USB-C charging, 10 hours of playback per charge, and the ability to pair two of them together round out the feature set.

