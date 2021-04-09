All of today’s best deals kick off with Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro falling to $162 when you buy two, as well as Google Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case at $23, and prepaid Android handsets from $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to $162 when you buy two

Verizon Wireless is currently offering two pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $325 when adding two to your cart. Multiple styles are available that can be mixed and matched. Normally fetching $200 each, today’s offer amounts to $75 in savings overall and drops the price of each pair down to $162.50. That undercuts our previous mention by $7 and marks a new all-time low.

Living up to the pro naming scheme, Samsung’s latest earbuds enter with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Sound mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for $23

Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case for $23. Having originally sold for $40 and more recently fetching $32, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before.

Pair your Google Pixel 4a with 5G with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. This cover sports a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. On top of the slick style, this case is made of 70% recycled plastic.

Prepaid Samsung, LG, and Motorola Android smartphones from $60

Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of locked Tracfone and Total Wireless smartphones. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy A11 4G 32GB Smartphone at $90. Normally fetching $150, you’re saving 40% in savings, with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low.

Featuring a 6.4-inch HD display, Samsung Galaxy A11 arrives as an affordable smartphone offerings for those looking to take Android for a spin. Complete with a 13MP triple camera array around back, you’re also looking at support for up to 512GB microSD cards to complement the onboard 32GB of storage. That’s alongside a month of free TracFone service to get you going right out of the box. Shop more from $60.

