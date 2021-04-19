All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone falling to $400. That’s alongside a new all-time low on Fitbit Sense Smartwatch at $249 and SanDisk’s 200GB Ultra microSD Card at $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone falls to $400

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $400. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is $230 under Amazon’s sale price, and comes within $20 of our previous mention for the all-time low.

Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back, headlined by a 64MP sensor.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch is $249

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $249. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low.

Arriving with an always-on AMOLED display, Fitbit Sense also delivers a bevy of unique health monitoring capabilities alongside up to 6-day battery life. Alongside ECG tracking, which has been added for the first time, you’ll also find stress and skin temperature monitoring, as well as all of the usual exercise stats.

SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card drops to $22

Amazon is currently offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC Card for $22. Normally fetching $28, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the all-time low set only once before.

Ready to handle 100MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files.

