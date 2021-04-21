All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System at $160, Samsung’s 10000mAh Power Bank for $36, and the Razer Opus ANC Headphones for $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to $160

Adorama is currently offering the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $160. Normally fetching $200, a price you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the second notable discount of the year, and marks a new all-time low.

Delivering 4,500 square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Samsung’s 10000mAh Power Bank has a built-in Qi pad at $36

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in silver for $36. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, is the second-best discount to date, and marks the best price in nearly a year.

This official 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices powered up while away from a wall outlet. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern Samsung handsets several times over, and has a built-in 7.5W Qi charging pad alongside its 15W USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Shop additional options from $22 right here.

Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones are $150

Amazon offers the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $150. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date.

Razer’s Opus Headphones are just as ideal for everyday listening as they are for more immersive gaming experiences. Alongside active noise cancellation, you’ll also enjoy THX-certified audio, 25-hour battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity.

