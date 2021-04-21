The OnePlus Watch is a mess, but a lot of its flaws can be addressed through software updates. Today, OnePlus is releasing the first post-launch update for the OnePlus Watch, with better step tracking, notification improvements, and more.

Detailed on the OnePlus forums, software version B.40 for the OnePlus Watch is rolling out now in the US and Canada and will expand to other regions soon. The update is for the Watch itself, not for the Health app on your phone.

What’s new? OnePlus explains a changelog that addresses a few key issues brought up by reviewers. Apparently, this update will work on the accuracy of general activity tracking for “walking and running.” That seems like it will fix the inconsistent step tracking that some found on the OnePlus Watch. In a similar vein, the update will also work on GPS, heart rate monitoring, and raise-to-wake functions.

To work on the software itself, OnePlus will add icons to the notification tray to help users differentiate each notification. The “notification syncing” algorithm” will also be “optimized.” OnePlus says “some known bugs” will be fixed and system stability will be improved too.

OnePlus further explains that “future updates” will bring support for an Always-On Display feature, a camera remote, add support for German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish languages, and deliver the promised 110 workout modes. A future update will also address the baffling lack of the 12-hour time format on digital clocks.

Notably, today’s update doesn’t mention anything about fixing the lack of sleep data recording that OnePlus told us and other members of the media would arrive in “mid-April.” We’ve asked OnePlus for a comment on when that may arrive.

