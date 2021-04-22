All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Google Pixel 3 smartphone sale at Woot, the JBL Link View smart display at $100, and this Honeywell Assistant-enabled Thermostat at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot discounts prev-gen. Google handsets

Woot is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3 128GB Android Smartphone for $200. Having originally sold for $899, you’ll currently pay $249 for a refurbished model right now with today’s offer marking one of the best offers to date and the lowest of the year.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 5.5-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then check out some other Google Pixel models on sale from $60.

JBL Link View smart display now $100

JBL is currently offering its Link View Assistant Smart Display for $100. Having originally retailed for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s offer matching the lowest price of the year. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop.

Honeywell Assistant-enabled Thermostat at $150

Amazon is currently offering the Honeywell T9 Smart Touchscreen Thermostat with a bundled room sensor for $150. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the best price of the year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low.

Bringing Honeywell’s smart thermostat to your heating and cooling setup is a great way to beat the summer heat, not to mention to take advantage of energy savings with automations and schedules. On top of Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings support, the included room sensor can help it automatically adjust to keep a room the desired temperature. There’s also a touchscreen display to complete the package for manually adjusting settings.

