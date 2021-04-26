All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB smartphone at an all-time low of $150 off. That’s on top of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from $250 and Google’s 10W Pixel Stand for $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB returns to lowest price yet at $150 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $700. Normally fetching $850, today’s offer saves you $150, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the same price as the 128GB version.

Samsung’s latest smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 256GB of storage and a 64MP triple-sensor camera array around back. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup now on sale from $250

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $250 for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $280. Regardless of which size you fancy, that’s $150 in savings from the usual price tags, with today’s offer matching our previous mentions for the second-best discounts to date. Both prices come within $1 of the Amazon lows set back in February.

Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings.

Google’s 10W Pixel Stand wireless charging pad now $40

B&H is offering the Google Pixel Stand for $40. Regularly $79 from Google and currently fetching $64 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the regular price, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find.

According to the B&H listing, it works with Google Pixel 3, 4, and 5, as well as other Qi-compatible devices. This model is able to power your device at up to 10 watts in both landscape or portrait mode, “charge through most phone cases that are up to 0.01-inch thick,” and will provide a nice home for your device while you’re accessing Google Assistant and charging at the same time.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Hands-on with the new Aukey Aircore wireless charging stands [Video]

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: