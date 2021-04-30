All of today’s best deals are headlined by a series of all-time lows on Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones from $160. That’s alongside up to 52% on Garmin smartwatches and these highly rated true wireless ANC earbuds at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on all of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $380. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount to date on this handset.

Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside two-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back.

Save up to 52% on Garmin smartwatches

Amazon is discounting a selection of Garmin smartwatches headlined by the vivomove HR at $119. Normally fetching as much as $245, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This stainless steel hybird smartwatch delivers a more traditional look without sacrificing on functionality. It’ll still pair with your smartphone to send notifications while also tracking heart rate, sleep, VO2 max, and other stats. Battery life clocks in at five days, helping avoid daily charging of yet another device.

AUKEY’s highly rated True Wireless ANC Earbuds now $20

The official AUKEY Amazon storefront is now offering its EP-N5 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling for $20. Regularly $60, this is nearly 60% off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and a great opportunity to score a $60 pair of workout/casual earbuds for just $20.

Alongside built-in active noise cancellation, they feature up to 35 hours of wireless runtime with the included charging case. Add USB-C connectivity, microphones for taking calls, and IPX5 water-resistance, and you’re looking at a perfectly capable set of buds for the price of a few lattes.

