All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Pixel 4 XL falling to the best price of the year at $500. That’s on top of the Google Nest Mother’s Day sale from $30 and Pixelbook Go at up to $150 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4 XL falls to new 2021 low at $399 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $500. Normally fetching $899, a price you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $399 in savings and marks the lowest price of the year.

Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display with face unlock features alongside up to 25 hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. So if the smaller size of the Pixel 5 is a dealbreaker, this offer is worth a look. You’ll also enjoy Night Sight photography that’s backed by the 16 and 12MP camera array.

Google Nest Mother’s Day sale starts at $30

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Mini for $30. Normally fetching $49, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and marks the best price we’ve seen since December.

Nest Mini is the latest rendition of Google’s most compact smart speaker and allows you to bring Assistant pretty much anywhere in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitcten, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem.

Pixelbook Go now up to $150 off

Amazon is currently offering Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB at $799. Down from its $849 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. You’ll also be able to save up to $150 on higher-end configurations. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display.

Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2 pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review.

