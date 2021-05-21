All of today’s best deals are headlined by the best price of the year on Google Nest Learning Thermostat at $199. That’s alongside the latest Pixel Buds for $129 and Google Pixel 3 XL at $215. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat delivers energy savings at $199

A variety of retailers are currently offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new 2021 low.

Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared toward not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds now $129

The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering the latest-generation Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $129. Regularly $179, today’s offer is $50 in savings and matching our previous direct discount offer.

Alongside built-in voice control via Google’s Assistant, these truly wireless earbuds feature up to five hours of battery life that expands to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beamforming mics for “clear calls” and 12mm dynamic drivers are joined by “adaptive sound technology” that “automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments.” An ideal companion for casual listening and the gym, they also sport a 3-point anchor system to keep things snug and in place.

Google Pixel 3 XL falls to $215

Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $215. Having originally retailed for $800, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2021 low.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review.

