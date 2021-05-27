All of today’s best deals are headlined by a Memorial Day discount on OnePlus 8T that’s taking $180 off. That’s alongside HP’s 11-inch Chromebook for just $159 and Klipsch’s latest T5 II Sport Earbuds for $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T sees Memorial Day discount to new low of $569

OnePlus currently offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $569 with a bundled case. Down from the typical $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $180 in savings, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low.

Taking a more budget-friendly approach, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes, and around back, you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review.

Just $159 scores you HP’s 11-inch Chromebook

Amazon currently offers the HP Chromebook 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159. Normally fetching $220, you’re looking at 28% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with an 11.6-inch display, HP’s Chromebook is perfect for browsing the web and getting some light work done away from the desk. This is a perfect machine for the kids to tackle any upcoming summer work or get ready for the fall school year. Other notable features include 32GB of storage, all-day battery life, and both USB-C and USB-A inputs.

Klipsch’s latest T5 II Sport Earbuds pack a rugged design

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $130. While you’d more regularly pay $229, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings while marking a new all-time low at Amazon in the process. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from eight-hour battery life that jumps up to 24, thanks to the USB-C charging case that has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here.

