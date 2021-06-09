All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $200 off deal on Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Google Nest Wifi Router systems starting at $200. That’s alongside the Samsung Qi UV sanitizer that can clean and charge your phone at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ sees $200 deal

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $800. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low set just once before earlier in the year.

Rocking a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the S21+ arrives as one of Samsung’s latest handsets to deliver 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Wifi Router systems on sale from $200

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $299. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. There’s also another system on sale from $200. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Clean and charge your phone in Samsung’s Qi UV sanitizer

Amazon is once again offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $25. Regularly $50 direct from Samsung where it is now on sale for $30, this is up to 50% off, matching the lowest we have tracked, and the best around.

Not unlike those PhoneSoap sanitizers, this is a multi-function device that provides both wireless Qi charging to your smartphone as well as sanitization via a series of UV lighting. According to Samsung, it can “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” And you can also use it to sanitize your keys, wireless earbuds, or just about anything else you can fit inside (just about all but the absolute largest phones out there fit).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]

Ring Doorbell Pro 2 review: More pixels and new 3D detection features [Video]

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Review: This simple headset sounds incredible [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: