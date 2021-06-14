Deals: Samsung 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ unlocked $250 off, TCL 10 deals, and more

We’re now ready to kick off the workweek with all of today’s most notable offers in the Android space. Starting off with a giant $250 price drop on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone, we are also tracking new all-time lows on unlocked versions of the TCL 10 Pro and 10L handsets starting from $157. Beyond that, Google Pixel accessories and Stadia Premiere bundles are waiting for you with up to 50% in savings as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 5G-equipped Galaxy S21+ unlocked 128GB smartphone now $749 (Reg. $1,000)

The official Microsoft eBay store is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone (Unlocked) in silver for $749 shipped. Regularly fetching $1,000, like it does at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $250 off the going rate, $50 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Centered around a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, this is one of Samsung’s latest handsets to carry 5G support alongside the all-day battery life. A triple-sensor 64MP camera array is joined by 8K video recording capabilities, the Space Zoom function, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 165 customers, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone now $150 off at Amazon + 10L at $157 (New lows)

The official TCL Amazon storefront is now offering its 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped after you clip the $100 on-page coupon. Also matched at B&H. That’s up to $150 below the regular $450 price tag, $81+ under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Sporting a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, this model carries a quad camera setup with 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and a 5MP macro sensor. Expandable microSD card storage, a fingerprint reader in the screen, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 560 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review right here. Head below for a solid deal on the TCL 10L model.

TCL’s Amazon storefront is also offering the TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone for $156.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is up to $93 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card), this model also carries a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor.

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases now on sale from $24 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google Pixel 4 Fabric Case for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, which you’ll find on other styles right now, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen on the Sorta Smokey colorway and is the second-best to date overall. Those rocking a Pixel 4 XL will find the compatible Fabric Case for $26.99, down from $40. Pair your Google Pixel 4/XL with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. Each of them sport a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. That’s on top of support for Google’s Active Edge feature, which lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Over 235 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition still at a new low of $50 (50% off)

Best Buy is currently offering Google Stadia Premiere Edition for $50 shipped. Normally you’d pay $100 for the package, with today’s offer undercutting the competing discount direct from Google by $10 to mark the best price of the year and one of the lowest to date overall. Not to mention clean 50% in savings. Google Stadia Premiere Edition includes everything you need to game without a console. Alongside the Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, you’re also getting a one-month subscription to the Pro service that delivers 4K HDR playback of AAA titles, alongside discounts on the games themselves.

