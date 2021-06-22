Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside just Amazon getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll all the best Prime Day 2021 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing pagethrough the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Google:
Over on the Google and Android side of things, we’re tracking a series of markdowns across the Nest speaker and smart display lineup alongside a notable discount on the Pixel 4. As deals are just coming in on the Google front, we’re expecting to see plenty of other offers go live once Prime Day proper arrives.
- Verizon takes up to 40% off accessories including new Pixel Buds A-Series from $60
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to new all-time lows starting at $484 (Save up to $265)
- Save up to 50% on the latest TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $32
- Save up to $400 on latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at new all-time lows
- NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick sees rare discount to new all-time low at $125
- Fitbit Sense Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $200 (Save $130), more from $30
- Save $90 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at a new all-time low of $209, more
- Score a new Chromebook for your recent grads starting at just $190
- All of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows, more from $115
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with ANC hit Amazon low at $110 + more from $85 for Prime Day
- Lowest prices of the year arrive on Google Nest Hello doorbell, outdoor cam, more from $100
- Google Nest Father’s Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30
- Google Pixel 4 sees some of the deepest discounts of the year starting at $400
- Expand your Assistant setup with Google Nest Thermostats from $118 (Save 20%)
- Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings
- Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras and is on sale for $441 (Save 26%)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag+ returns to all-time low at $35.50
Amazon
- Amazon takes 50% off latest Echo Dot at $25 for Prime Day, more
- Kindle Prime Day deals now live from $55
- Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, more now up to 50% off from $45
- Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, more now starting from just $18 (Up to $100 off)
- Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals now live! All-new Fire HD 10, kids editions, and more from $45
- eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router systems now up to 35% off for Prime Day starting at $83
- Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cameras from $20 for Prime Day
- Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100
- Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first time from $49
Apple:
Amongst all of the other discounts this year, Prime Day is set to deliver some of the best prices of Apple’s latest releases of the year. Headlined by the very first price cuts on the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you’ll also be able to save on the latest Apple Watch models and all of the new M1 Macs. Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals throughout Prime Day.
- Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros with Thunderbolt connectivity fall to new all-time lows at $100 off
- Apple’s latest iPad Air sees early Prime Day deal to new low of $520 (Save $79)
- Ditch Apple’s Back to School sale and save $199 on the latest M1 MacBook Pro (All-time low)
- Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and Hey Siri to $190, more from $100
- New all-time lows arrive on prev-gen. Apple TV 4K starting at $99 (Save up to $69)
- Apple Watch deals start at just $110 in this Prime Day refurbished sale: Series 5 and more
- Latest M1 MacBook Air drops within $1 of the all-time low following $99 discount
- Apple’s latest iPad Air sees early Prime Day deal to new low of $539 (Save $60)
- Apple Watch Series 6 Prime Day deals take up to $120 off from new lows of $279
- Apple Watch SE styles see rare discounts starting at $240 (Save $29)
- Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with official Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40
- All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $170 just in time for Father’s Day
- Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second-best price of the year of $110
- Apple’s HomePod mini sees rare discount to new $80 all-time low
- Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac with SD, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 falls to new low of $299 off
General Tech:
- Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, Thunderbolt 3 hubs, more from $9
- Withings HealthKit-enabled scale, sleep mat, thermometer, more see new 2021 lows at $69
- PowerA Switch/Xbox gear from $11 for Prime Day: Controllers, Mobile Gaming Clip, more
- Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on chargers, USB-C hubs, and more from $22
- SanDisk, Seagate, and LaCie external SSD/hard drive Prime Day deals now live from $42
- Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $800 off: The Frame, LG OLED, Samsung 85-inch, much more
- Sony’s popular XM4 see Prime Day discount to new low of $248 (Save $100), more from $60
- Save up to $110 on Synology’s latest NAS with Prime Day deals starting at $240
- Brydge wireless iPad keyboards now up to 40% off starting at new all-time lows from $60
- Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch
- Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds see very first discount to $159
Smartphone Accessoires:
- Save up to 40% on Amazon Basics Lightning cables, iPhone 12 cases, chargers, more from $3
- elago AirPods cases, iPhone MagSafe chargers, more fall to new lows from $10
- Moment takes up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases, mobile lenses, much more at new lows
- Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, UV gear, more from $30 for Prime Day (Up to 40% off)
Smart Home:
- Prime Day smart home sale: Wyze, LIFX, TP-Link, August, Arlo, Yale, more from $7
- Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets see rare discounts to Amazon lows, more from $20
- Philips Hue Play Starter Kit sees rare Prime Day deal to $91 (Save 30%), more
- ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198 (Save $51), more from $16
- Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, Express 4K+, more from $20
- Score Arlo’s wired/wire-free video doorbell at new lows from $100, add an Echo Show 5 for $10
- Rachio 3 HomeKit smart sprinkler controllers fall to new lows from $142.50 for Prime Day
Home Goods:
- Latest ECOVACS robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units fall to new lows at up to $175 off
- Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and more EDC gear falls as low as $10 for Prime Day (Up to 43% off)
- Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, and more now up to 37% off from $88
- Instant Pot Prime Day deals are now live from $57: Duo Plus, Max 8-quart, Pro, air fryer, more
- Magic Bullet drops to $25 alongside more Prime Day blender deals up to 37% off
- Early Prime Day household essential deals now live at up to 30% off: Dog treats, snacks, more
- Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription boxes: Dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more
- KitchenAid deals live from $9 including Cordless Hand Mixer at $60 (Reg. $100) + more
- Prime Day pet cam deals start from just $37: Furbo Treat Tossing all-time low, PetCube, more
Fashion:
- Amazon offers Champion gear up to 50% off with deals from $8 Prime shipped
- Amazon Prime Day takes up to 55% off Coleman outdoor gear, Marmot apparel, more from $13
- Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + extra 20% off for members
- Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 55% off jeans, jackets, more from $15
- Prime Day offers adidas best-sellers up to 45% off: Running shoes, MacBook backpacks, more
- Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more
Toys:
- LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, more from $11
- Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets just hit the Amazon low at $75 (Reg. $100)
- Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Track Set hits Amazon low + more starting from $17.50
- Prime Day board games from $8: Exit games, Monopoly Super Mario Celebration, more
Get ready for Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.