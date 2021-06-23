All of today’s best deals are headlined by an all-time low on the Google Nest Thermostat at $100. That’s alongside iOttie Android accessories and these Samsung Qi chargers from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Thermostat returns to all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $100. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this matches the all-time low set just once before.

Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iOttie Android car mounts + chargers now extra 30% off

Amazon is now taking an extra 30% off a selection of iOttie charging stands and car mounts. Headlining is the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $35 in various styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date.

iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand, as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off AirPods and the like.

Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads from $30

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Samsung wireless charging gear and UV sanitizers. You can score the 2021 Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad for $30. That’s 25% off the regular $40 price tag and matching our previous mention/the Amazon all-time low.

This wireless charging pad is compatible with just about all Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone and Samsung gear, as well as wireless earbuds and AirPods. An included wall charger is joined by “up to 9W of Fast Charging” power, as well as compatibility with “PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters.” The sleek black Qi pad also makes use of battery status indicator lights that dim at night, so they don’t disturb your slumber.

