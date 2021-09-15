Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + SmartTag bundle $150, DJI Mini 2 Drone $150 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Smart Tag bundle at $150 leading the way. That’s alongside DJI’s Mini 2 Drone for $449 and up to $300 off the Galaxy S21/+/Ultra lineup. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle Galaxy Buds 2 with a free Galaxy SmartTag

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds bundled with a Galaxy SmartTag for $150 in several styles. Down from the combined $180 value, that’s like getting the item finder for free or saving $30 from the combined going rates. However you look at it, today’s offer is a rare chance to save on Samsung’s latest and delivers the best value we’ve seen at Amazon to date.

As the latest addition to Samsung’s stable of true wireless earbuds, its new Galaxy Buds 2 deliver active noise cancellation among a parade of other inclusions. On top of 29-hour battery life, there’s also Qi wireless charging and an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. That’s all while being more affordable than the recent Galaxy Buds Pro. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save $150 on DJI’s Mini 2 quadcopter

DJI’s official eBay storefront is offering its Mini 2 Fly More Combo in certified refurbished condition for $449. Normally fetching $599 in new condition, like you’ll pay at Amazon currently, today’s offer marks one of the first promotions we’ve seen across the board on the drone alongside $150 off to mark a new all-time low.

DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey.

Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to $300 off

We’ve been tracking some incredible Samsung sales all day, and here at the end, Amazon is capping it off with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $950. Down from the $1,250 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low set this past Prime Day. Also available with 128GB for $899.99. Already a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, the Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display front and center. That’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM, alongside S Pen compatibility and all-day intelligent battery life. And for content creators, or really anyone with social media, there’s a powerful 108MP camera array on the back for filming video at up to 8K resolution, with a unique 100X zoom feature. Find out more in our hands-on review.

