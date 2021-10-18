Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G $150 off, Galaxy Chromebook Go $250, SanDisk Portable USB-C SSD $128, more

We are now ready to gather all of today’s most Android-friendly deals to kick the week off. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G hit a new Amazon all-time low today in all colorways at $150 off the going rate alongside the brand’s Galaxy Chromebook Go that now starts from $250 shipped. We also spotted one of the best deals ever on the best-in-class SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C SSD at $128 with free delivery. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G hits new Amazon low at $150 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped in all colorways. Down from $1,000, this is $150 off the going rate, well under our previous $925 deal mention, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the larger 256GB model at $150 off starting from $899.99 shipped via Amazon as well. After launching this past summer, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sits atop the brand’s lineup of folding handsets with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen. From there, you’ll find a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED alongside the dual 12MP camera sensors with a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $250

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price again to a new all-time low of $249.99 shipped.

You can now score the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for $249.99 shipped. Having launched earlier this year with a $300 price tag, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount while saving you $31 and matching the all-time low. Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

Grab SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C SSD at the lowest Amazon price ever: $128 (Reg. $240)

Amazon has the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $127.99 shipped. Originally $250 and typically fetching $240 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Lately, this best-in-class portable SSD has seen price drops down to $140, but this is easily the most notable price we have tracked all year. One of the best portable SSD options out there, it can push your data at up to 1050MB/s with USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included) and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. From there you’ll find a carabiner-ready loop and a robust build quality with IP55 water- and dust-resistance alongside a rubber-like protective outer shell. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy.

